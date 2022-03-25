Situación epidemiológica en Saladillo 25-03

25/03/2022 Sociedad

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA EN SALADILLO | 25/3/2022

La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:

DATOS DE HOY:

✔ 2 paciente recuperado.

✔ 16 pacientes negativos.

DATOS GENERALES:

✔ 9672 pacientes recuperados.

✔ 17 pacientes activos.

✔ 13723 pacientes negativos totales.

✔ 140 personas fallecidas totales.

ANTE SÍNTOMAS:

  1. Quedate en casa.
  2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
  3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.

ParteDiarioCOVID #Coronavirus

MunicipalidadDeSaladillo #MejorConVos

www.saladillo.gob.ar

Artículos relacionados

Sociedad

Registro de lluvias de Saladillo y la Región

24/03/2022

Estos son los datos registrados esta mañana de la lluvia caída (el 23/24-03) en Saladillo y la Región, que los colaboradores del programa “Aires de Campo” (Conduce Alfredo Astorgano de lunes a viernes de 6 […]

Sociedad

Vigilia en el Galpón Cultural

24/03/2022

La tradicional Vigilia previa al 24 de marzo, “Día de la Memoria”, se llevó a cabo en el Galpón Cultural. Se proyectaron audiovisuales, diferentes funcionarios tuvieron la palabra y participaron varios artistas en el escenario. […]

Sociedad

Comunicado de la SRS: Cansados de mentiras.

24/03/2022

Asistimos a un espectáculo lamentable, donde un gobierno que no sabe adónde va incurre ahora en peleas internas alejadas de la realidad. La producción y la generación de empleo dejaron de existir hace mucho para […]