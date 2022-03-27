Situación epidemiológica en Saladillo 27‐03

27/03/2022 Sociedad

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA EN SALADILLO | 27/3/2022

La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:

DATOS DE HOY:

✔ 11 pacientes negativos.

DATOS GENERALES:

✔ 9672 pacientes recuperados.

✔ 17 pacientes activos.

✔ 13743 pacientes negativos totales.

✔ 140 personas fallecidas totales.

ANTE SÍNTOMAS:

  1. Quedate en casa.
  2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
  3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.

ParteDiarioCOVID #Coronavirus

MunicipalidadDeSaladillo #MejorConVos

www.saladillo.gob.ar

