Situación epidemiológica en Saladillo 27‐03

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA EN SALADILLO | 27/3/2022
La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:
DATOS DE HOY:
✔ 11 pacientes negativos.
DATOS GENERALES:
✔ 9672 pacientes recuperados.
✔ 17 pacientes activos.
✔ 13743 pacientes negativos totales.
✔ 140 personas fallecidas totales.
ANTE SÍNTOMAS:
- Quedate en casa.
- Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
- El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.
