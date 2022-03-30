Situación epidemiológica en Saladillo 30-03

30/03/2022 Sociedad

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA EN SALADILLO | 30/3/2022

La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:

DATOS DE HOY:

✔ 13 pacientes negativos.

DATOS GENERALES:

✔ 9679 pacientes recuperados.

✔ 13 pacientes activos.

✔ 13804 pacientes negativos totales.

✔ 140 personas fallecidas totales.

ANTE SÍNTOMAS:

  1. Quedate en casa.
  2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
  3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.

