Situación epidemiológica en Saladillo 4-4

04/04/2022 Sociedad

SITUACIÓN EPIDEMIOLÓGICA EN SALADILLO | 4/4/2022

La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:

DATOS DE HOY:

✔ 1 paciente recuperado.

✔ 26 pacientes negativos.

DATOS GENERALES:

✔ 9682 pacientes recuperados.

✔ 10 pacientes activos.

✔ 13891 pacientes negativos totales.

✔ 141 personas fallecidas totales.

ANTE SÍNTOMAS:

  1. Quedate en casa.
  2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
  3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.

ParteDiarioCOVID #Coronavirus

MunicipalidadDeSaladillo #MejorConVos

www.saladillo.gob.ar

