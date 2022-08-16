Contratación directa SAE – Residencia

El Consejo Escolar de Saladillo llama a Contratación Directa N° 337/2022, expediente N° 092-337/2022, para la contratación del SERVICIO ALIMENTARIO ESCOLAR – RESIDENCIA.
APERTURA: Día 18 de AGOSTO de 2022, 10:30 horas.
LUGAR DE APERTURA Y PRESENTACIÓN DE LAS OFERTAS: Calle SARMIENTO 3047 de SALADILLO, hasta el día y hora fijados para la apertura de propuestas.
PRESENTACIÓN Y APERTURA DE LAS OFERTAS: día 18 de AGOSTO a las 10:30hs
E. mail: ce092@abc.gob.ar
Dirección General de Cultura y Educación
Consejo Escolar de SALADILLO «PROGRAMA SAE – Servicio Alimentario Escolar»