Contratación directa

24/08/2022 Sociedad

El Consejo Escolar de Saladillo llama a Contratación Directa N° 377/2022, expediente N° 092-377/2022, para la contratación del SERVICIO ALIMENTARIO ESCOLAR – RESIDENCIA.

APERTURA: Día 26 de AGOSTO de 2022, 10:30 horas.

LUGAR DE APERTURA Y PRESENTACIÓN DE LAS OFERTAS: Calle SARMIENTO 3047 de SALADILLO, hasta el día y hora fijados para la apertura de propuestas.

PRESENTACIÓN Y APERTURA DE LAS OFERTAS: día 26 de AGOSTO a las 10:30hs

E. mail: ce092@abc.gob.ar

Dirección General de Cultura y Educación

Consejo Escolar de SALADILLO

«PROGRAMA SAE – Servicio Alimentario Escolar»

