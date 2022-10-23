Sexta fecha fútbol de veteranos

En cancha de Toledo, este domingo 23/10 se jugó, la 6ª fecha del torneo de fútbol de veteranos «Palito» Ribeiro con los siguientes encuentros:
|Riestra
|2
|Barrio Apeadero
|1
|Copes José Luis
|Moreno Fabio
|Peralta Daniel
|Barrancoseños
|0
|Cazón
|1
|Monterrosa Gustavo
|San Benito
|1
|E. Reynoso
|0
|Flores German
|Pje. Mangrullo
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|Almendros Marcelo
|Ferre Andrés
|Ponce Sergio
|Del Carril
|0
|Pje. La Campana
|0
|Prospiti F. C.
|0
|Def. de la Chacarita
|2
|Damario Fernando
|Gaggiotti Reynaldo
Tabla de posiciones
|ZONA A
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DG
|PTS
|1
|DEF. DE LA CHACARITA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|13
|2
|BARRANCOSEÑOS
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|3
|4
|7
|3
|CAZÓN
|5
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|PROSPITI F. C.
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|5
|ARSENAL
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|6
|PJE. MANGRULLO
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|ZONA B
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DG
|PTS
|1
|RIESTRA
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|12
|2
|PJE. LA CAMPANA
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|2
|6
|12
|3
|PJE. TOLEDO
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|4
|BARRIO APEADERO
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|5
|5
|E. REYNOSO
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|5
|6
|SAN BENITO
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|7
|DEL CARRIL
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|3