Sexta fecha fútbol de veteranos

23/10/2022 Deportes

En cancha de Toledo, este domingo 23/10 se jugó, la 6ª fecha del torneo de fútbol de veteranos «Palito» Ribeiro con los siguientes encuentros:

 Riestra2 Barrio Apeadero1 
 Copes José Luis  Moreno Fabio  
 Peralta Daniel    
    
 Barrancoseños0 Cazón 1 
   Monterrosa Gustavo  
      
 San Benito1 E. Reynoso0 
 Flores German    
      
 Pje. Mangrullo1 Arsenal2 
 Almendros Marcelo  Ferre Andrés  
    Ponce Sergio  
      
 Del Carril0 Pje. La Campana0 
      
      
 Prospiti F. C.0 Def. de la Chacarita2 
    Damario Fernando  
    Gaggiotti Reynaldo  
      

Tabla de posiciones

ZONA APJPGPEPPGFGCDGPTS
1DEF. DE LA CHACARITA541081713
2BARRANCOSEÑOS52127347
3CAZÓN51312206
4PROSPITI F. C.520349-56
5ARSENAL512246-25
6PJE. MANGRULLO511348-44
 ZONA BPJPGPEPPGFGCDGPTS
1RIESTRA540193612
2PJE. LA CAMPANA633082612
3PJE. TOLEDO521256-17
4BARRIO APEADERO51228625
5E. REYNOSO512235-25
6SAN BENITO511324-24
7DEL CARRIL503219-83