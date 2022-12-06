Informe semanal de Covid 19 del 28/11 al 4/12

06/12/2022 Sociedad

INFORME SEMANAL CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19)

Semana del 28/11 al 4/12

La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:

DATOS SEMANALES:

✔ RECUPERADOS: 11

✔ POSITIVOS DE LA SEMANA:

– 22 (por hisopado)

– 0 (por criterio clínico)

✔ NEGATIVOS: 68

✔ FALLECIDOS: 0

DATOS TOTALES:

✔ RECUPERADOS TOTALES: 10784

✔ ACTIVOS TOTALES: 13

✔ NEGATIVOS TOTALES: 17485

✔ FALLECIDOS TOTALES 151

ANTE SÍNTOMAS:

1. Quedate en casa.

2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».

3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.

