Informe semanal de Covid 19 del 28/11 al 4/12

INFORME SEMANAL CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19)
Semana del 28/11 al 4/12
La Municipalidad de Saladillo informa:
DATOS SEMANALES:
RECUPERADOS: 11
POSITIVOS DE LA SEMANA:
– 22 (por hisopado)
– 0 (por criterio clínico)
NEGATIVOS: 68
FALLECIDOS: 0
DATOS TOTALES:
RECUPERADOS TOTALES: 10784
ACTIVOS TOTALES: 13
NEGATIVOS TOTALES: 17485
FALLECIDOS TOTALES 151
ANTE SÍNTOMAS:
1. Quedate en casa.
2. Llamá por teléfono a tu médico de confianza, al CAPS de tu barrio o al Hospital «Dr. Posadas».
3. El profesional de salud te indicará como continuar.
#InformeSemanalCOVID #Coronavirus
#MunicipalidadDeSaladillo #MejorConVos
#Saladillo